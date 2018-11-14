English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Russia & CIS 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeLatest Stories

FCC takes hard line as mmWave sale begins

14 NOV 2018

Senior officials warned the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) won’t tolerate operators sitting on valuable mmWave spectrum as an auction opened, noting the agency plans to more rigorously enforce licence requirements.

The comments came a day before the start of bidding in the FCC’s 28GHz auction today (14 November). In a call with journalists, the FCC said it had set strict performance requirements for the licences to encourage the swift rollout of 5G services and will take dim view on any attempt to seek a waiver of the requirements ahead of construction deadlines.

They added the bar for waivers has been set high, with companies required to prove they face extraordinary circumstances before such requests are granted. A similarly stern stance will be adopted for licences in the 24GHz band, which are due to be auctioned following the 28GHz procedure.

FCC officials said the agency is also looking to prevent other abuses in the mmWave auctions, highlighting the implementation of monetary caps on the discounts typically received by small and rural operators. This is meant to discourage companies from attempting to take advantage of the discount programme by bidding through smaller entities; something Dish Network was accused of doing in an AWS-3 auction in 2015.

Lay of the land
A total of 3,072 licences offered in 425MHz blocks are up for grabs in the 28GHz auction, covering around half of the counties in the US. Verizon is the primary incumbent in the band, though AT&T and T-Mobile US also hold a smaller number of 28GHz licences.

The officials said there is no set end date to the 28GHz auction, noting it will close when there is no more bidding activity on any of the available licences.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

FCC merger review changes could benefit future deals

Verizon calls for wireless to count as broadband access

FCC declares US mobile market “competitive”
Latest Stories

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Fake News and Future X

Mobile Mix: From Russia (NY and HK) with Love

Mobile Mix: Broadband and Bubbles in Berlin

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association