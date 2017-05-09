English
HomeLatest Stories

ALBtelecom honoured with Best Telco Cloud Partnership award

09 MAY 2017

ADVERTORIAL: Telco Cloud Forum, the largest annual event covering Cloud technology used by telecommunications companies, took place in London on 25 to 26 April 2017.

The annual participants of the forum are Telco’s most important companies in the world today, which play a key role in developing and regulating telecommunications’ markets in Europe and beyond. The event sees the introduction of all developments and innovations offered by the biggest telecommunications companies such as: Telefonica; Deutsche Telekom; Vodafone; Korea Telecom; and Magyar Telecom in their respective markets regarding the implementation and ongoing update of Cloud technology.

ALBtelecom was part of the event, not only as the leader of Albanian telecommunications, but also to introduce the latest Cloud developments it currently offers to this market as well as the innovations it brought to this small, but competitive, market.

During the forum five important awards were delivered for five distinct categories. The “Best Telco Cloud Partnership” award was given to ALBtelecom, which was the only winning company in its region.

ALBtelecom is the only company in Albania offering fixed and mobile communication, broadband and 4G/LTE internet (and public Wi-Fi), IPTV and cloud services; the widest range of telecommunication services.

 

Author

Guest

