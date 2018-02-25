Huawei SingleRAN Pro: Ultra-Simplified Design, 5G ready, and Support for Cost-Effective Evolution

PARTNER FEATURE: Huawei SingleRAN Pro products and solutions are designed to meet the challenges faced by operators who must maintain profitability in the face of growing demands for more bandwidth. Huawei SingleRAN Pro provides hardware and software that simultaneously supports GSM, UMTS, LTE, and 5G New Radio (NR), smooth evolution, and efficient operations.

Ultra-simplified base stations, lower TCO, and smooth evolution to 5G.

SingleRAN Pro ultra-simplified base station supports smooth evolution to 5G. They help with the deployment of future-oriented “1+1” target sites featuring full-band antennas, multi-band RRUs, large-capacity baseband processing units. These sites also have best possible capacity, coverage, and latency. This continuous evolution will boost capacity, reduce latency, and enhance coverage, giving operators the ability to offer a wide variety of services on the network.

a. “1 + 1” antenna design, with one sub-3 GHz full-band antenna and one 5G Massive MIMO and mmWAVE antenna b. Industry-leading Massive MIMO products, with high capacity and large bandwidth: “Dual 200” C-band, dual-band/single band Massive MIMO, including Easy Blink, which is the Massive MIMO deploying on poles. c. High-power high-frequency dual-band RRUs, and low-frequency trible-band RRUs. d. High-capacity BBU5900, large-size UBBPg series baseband board, and large outdoor cabinet. e. For centralized RAN scenarios: The CBU5900 features baseband centralization, highly efficient interconnection, and site simplification. It is a perfect fit for the Central Office equipment room (efficient use of space and front and rear heat dispersion), and help reduce transmission costs.

The BBU5900 has been commercially deployed by over 30 operators. Over 40 million units of the 5000 series RF modules have been deployed, and Massive MIMO products have been deployed commercially in more than 40 countries. These statistics indicate Huawei is at least one year ahead of its competitors.

5G ready CloudAIR, continuous innovation, and a cloud philosophy to redefine mobile networks

Huawei 5G ready CloudAIR, the industry’s only solution for dynamic sharing of air interface resources, uses a cloud philosophy to redefine mobile networks and break air interface constraints. This solution dynamically allocates resources based on different RATs’ capacity requirements. It increases utilization of air interface resources, allows for the rapid introduction of new RATs, and resolves issues related to phasing out older RATs. Huawei 5G ready CloudAIR helps operators overcome challenges involved in deploying mobile networks and provides users with a better experience.

CloudAIR 1.0, released in November 2016, is deployed mainly featuring GU (sharing ratio: 24%) and GL (sharing ratio: 24%) dynamic spectrum sharing. CloudAIR 2.0, released in November 2017, offers the ultimate spectral efficiency for GU, with sharing ratios up to 48%, 44%, 36%, and 90%, for GU, GL, UL, and L/NR respectively.

GSM, UMTS, and LTE can all be deployed on the same high-value spectrum, enabling a full service network on the golden band. To illustrate, in GL spectrum sharing (44%), 4.4 MHz of the occupied 10 MHz will be shared between the two RATs. (GSM: S332 or 5 MHz to 10 MHz LTE bandwidth change) This will make it easier for operators to choose flexible strategies to introduce LTE and phase out GSM according to practical traffic change. CloudAIR 2.0 also includes UL/DL decoupling. This feature will be included in 3GPP R15 when it freezes in Q2 2018. UL/DL decoupling, together with L/NR spectrum sharing, will accelerate 5G’s deployment. UL/DL decoupling enables co-coverage for LTE and NR as LTE 1.8 GHz can be used for 5G NR’s uplink. For deployed LTE frequencies such as 3.5 GHz, L/NR dynamic spectrum sharing shortens the time to market for 5G.

The Huawei 5G ready CloudAIR solution has already been deployed commercially in more than 30 networks around the world. It is estimated that CloudAIR deployment will reach one hundred by the end of 2018. The CloudAIR solution represents the direction of the mobile cloud. On the road to 5G, Huawei CloudAIR will continue to evolve to help operators build a more flexible, more efficient mobile network and deliver more enhanced user experience for end users.