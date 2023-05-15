Zain, Omantel combine for wholesale play

Operator group Zain and Omantel formed a joint venture targeting providing regional providers, international carriers, global hyperscalers and various other players with wholesale services in the Middle East.

The Zain Omantel International (VOI) venture will combine relevant assets of both companies and aims to be the leading sector player in its region.

Between them, Zain and Omantel have operations in eight markets in MEA, which will have their wholesale requirements met by the new entity. The pair noted bringing the two operations together will reduce costs and increase their competitiveness.

VOI will be led by current Omantel VP wholesale Sohail Qadir. It plans to target a variety of global connectivity and infrastructure providers with its services.

Alongside managing existing assets, the VOI will aid in development of various new subsea and terrestrial systems.

Zain CEO Bader Al-Kharafi noted the new entity is “positioned to evolve into a significant international player on the wholesale telecommunications scene that will benefit both Zain and Omantel on financial, commercial and operational levels”.

Qadir added VOI will deliver “differentiated services to regional and international customers alike, and providing increased value and enhanced customer-experience to all associated stakeholders across our extensive operational footprint”.