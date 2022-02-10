Wind Tre CEO heads for exit

CK Hutchison-owned Italian operator Wind Tre announced its CEO Jeffrey Hedberg will step-down in April after almost five years at the helm, with the role set to be shared by its current CCO and CTO.

After its next shareholder meeting, scheduled for April, WindTre plans to appoint CCO Gianluca Corti and CTO Benoit Hanssen as co-CEOs. Hedberg will remain on the operator’s board of directors.

In a statement, Wind Tre chair and co-MD of CK Hutchison Holdings Canning Fok highlighted the outgoing chief’s leadership in the integration of Italian operators Wind and 3 following a merger in 2016, and subsequent moves to make it “an even more competitive company”.

Explaining his upcoming departure Hedberg noted: “Today at 60, it is time to start a new phase of my life and career, leveraging these insights and my global experience in non-executive roles.”

Incoming co-chief Corti has been CCO since May 2018, having already spent 20 years at various telecommunication companies across several countries.

Hanssen joined Wind Tre in 2016 on the completion of the amalgamation of Three and Wind’s Italy units from Vodafone Hutchison Australia, where he was its CTO.