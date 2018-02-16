White House replaces top telecom adviser

The US presidential administration will get a new adviser on telecommunications and technology issues next month, Politico reported.

According to the outlet, the White House tapped Abigail Slater to be the new special assistant to President Trump for technology, telecom and cybersecurity policy on the National Economic Council. She will replace Grace Koh, who held the role since February 2017.

Members of the National Economic Council advise the president on domestic and global economic issues, and help ensure policy decisions are consistent with economic goals. During her tenure, Koh helped shape Trump’s policies related to cybersecurity, rural broadband deployments and spectrum, among other things.

Slater heads to the post from her position as general counsel at the Internet Association (IA), a trade group which represents companies including Amazon, Facebook, Google, Netflix and Twitter. IA was staunchly opposed to the US Federal Communications Commission’s repeal of net neutrality regulations late in 2017 and promised to take legal action to fight the order. As IA’s head of legal and regulatory policy, Slater would presumably have been at the helm of that effort had she stayed on.

Before joining IA in 2014, Slater also spent a decade working as an attorney at the US Federal Trade Commission.