English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

White House replaces top telecom adviser

16 FEB 2018

The US presidential administration will get a new adviser on telecommunications and technology issues next month, Politico reported.

According to the outlet, the White House tapped Abigail Slater to be the new special assistant to President Trump for technology, telecom and cybersecurity policy on the National Economic Council. She will replace Grace Koh, who held the role since February 2017.

Members of the National Economic Council advise the president on domestic and global economic issues, and help ensure policy decisions are consistent with economic goals. During her tenure, Koh helped shape Trump’s policies related to cybersecurity, rural broadband deployments and spectrum, among other things.

Slater heads to the post from her position as general counsel at the Internet Association (IA), a trade group which represents companies including Amazon, Facebook, Google, Netflix and Twitter. IA was staunchly opposed to the US Federal Communications Commission’s repeal of net neutrality regulations late in 2017 and promised to take legal action to fight the order. As IA’s head of legal and regulatory policy, Slater would presumably have been at the helm of that effort had she stayed on.

Before joining IA in 2014, Slater also spent a decade working as an attorney at the US Federal Trade Commission.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

US considers nationalising 5G amid China threat

Huawei, ZTE cut lobbying spend amid bad press

Trump designates 5G as national US priority

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC18 Preview – In Numbers

Feature: CES 2018 Review

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association