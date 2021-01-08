 WeLink plots FWA expansion following finance bump - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

WeLink plots FWA expansion following finance bump

08 JAN 2021

US ISP WeLink scored $185 million in funding from private equity company Digital Alpha Advisors to expand its fixed wireless access (FWA) service across ten markets.

The ISP states it uses FWA to deliver fibre-like broadband services, employing mmWave spectrum, 802.11ay (an upgrade of WiGig technology) silicon, and a set-up which transmits signals from a central location to anchor homes and then across an area using repeaters.

WeLink stated the funding is based on an “outcome-based financing structure”, and opens new partnership opportunities with Cisco, which has close ties with Digital Alpha Advisors.

It plans to use the funds to grow its existing footprint in Las Vegas, and expand service to Phoenix and Tuscon in Q2 2021, with seven more markets to follow.

WeLink was founded in 2018: it claims to offer data rates of 940Mb/s in the down and uplink, and offers tariffs starting at $70 per month.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

T-Mobile preps for 5G FWA in 2021

T-Mobile mounts FWA home broadband challenge

Verizon beefs up 5G FWA router

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: 2020 all shook up

Mobile Mix: 5G tipped for tat

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association