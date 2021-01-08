WeLink plots FWA expansion following finance bump - Mobile World Live

US ISP WeLink scored $185 million in funding from private equity company Digital Alpha Advisors to expand its fixed wireless access (FWA) service across ten markets.

The ISP states it uses FWA to deliver fibre-like broadband services, employing mmWave spectrum, 802.11ay (an upgrade of WiGig technology) silicon, and a set-up which transmits signals from a central location to anchor homes and then across an area using repeaters.

WeLink stated the funding is based on an “outcome-based financing structure”, and opens new partnership opportunities with Cisco, which has close ties with Digital Alpha Advisors.

It plans to use the funds to grow its existing footprint in Las Vegas, and expand service to Phoenix and Tuscon in Q2 2021, with seven more markets to follow.

WeLink was founded in 2018: it claims to offer data rates of 940Mb/s in the down and uplink, and offers tariffs starting at $70 per month.