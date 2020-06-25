Web Summit suffers setback - Mobile World Live

Organisers of technology conference Web Summit delayed the event by one month to early December in light of the Covid-19 (coronavirus) outbreak, with plans to offer both an in-person and online formats, Reuters reported.

Web Summit CEO Paddy Cosgrave (pictured) reportedly told media a decision will be made in early October, when tickets are due to go on sale.

Earlier this month, Cosgrave vowed to stick to an in-person format for the event, but Reuters noted a ban on gatherings of more than ten people in Portugal could scupper this plan.

The event was due to run from 2 November to 5 November, but Cosgrave now moots 2 December to 4 December.

Health guidelines are reportedly set to be reviewed weekly.

Covid-19 caused chaos with key events cancelled or switched to virtual formats, though some are determined to press ahead with physical meets.