 Web Summit suffers setback - Mobile World Live
Home

Web Summit suffers setback

25 JUN 2020

Organisers of technology conference Web Summit delayed the event by one month to early December in light of the Covid-19 (coronavirus) outbreak, with plans to offer both an in-person and online formats, Reuters reported.

Web Summit CEO Paddy Cosgrave (pictured) reportedly told media a decision will be made in early October, when tickets are due to go on sale.

Earlier this month, Cosgrave vowed to stick to an in-person format for the event, but Reuters noted a ban on gatherings of more than ten people in Portugal could scupper this plan.

The event was due to run from 2 November to 5 November, but Cosgrave now moots 2 December to 4 December.

Health guidelines are reportedly set to be reviewed weekly.

Covid-19 caused chaos with key events cancelled or switched to virtual formats, though some are determined to press ahead with physical meets.

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

