Vodafone, IBM partner on cloud services - Mobile World Live

 Vodafone, IBM partner on cloud services
Home

Vodafone, IBM partner on cloud services

18 JAN 2019

Vodafone Business and IBM are creating a new venture to provide customers with technology to prepare for “the next wave of digital transformation enabled by AI, 5G, edge and Software Defined Networking (SDN)”.

Vodafone Business customers will have access to IBM’s cloud offering. And as part of the deal, IBM will provide managed services to Vodafone Business’ cloud and hosting unit, in an eight-year engagement valued at approximately $550 million.

The new venture will co-develop new digital solutions, combining Vodafone’s IoT, 5G and edge computing skills with IBM’s cloud, industry and professional services capabilities.

The companies explained in a statement that with more than 70 percent of organisations today using up to 15 cloud environments, the interconnectivity of clouds and the vulnerability of data have become global issues.

IBM CEO Ginni Rometty (pictured) said: “Together, IBM and Vodafone will use the power of the hybrid cloud to securely integrate critical business applications, driving business innovation – from agriculture to next-generation retail.”

The partnership reflects IBM’s priorities since its $34 billion takeover of Red Hat, Reuters stated in a report.

Meanwhile Vodafone CEO Nick Read added the move “allows us to focus on our strengths in fixed and mobile technologies, whilst leveraging IBM’s expertise in multicloud, AI and services. Through this new venture we’ll accelerate our growth and deepen engagement with our customers while driving radical simplification and efficiency in our business”,

The venture will be operational in the first half of 2019.

Saleha Riaz

