Home

Virgin Media O2 steps up merger integration

11 JAN 2023

Virgin Media O2 announced plans to shift Virgin Mobile customers to O2 packages from next month, marking the next step in its integration process following a merger between the two companies more than 18 months ago.

In a statement, Virgin Media O2 explained it would communicate with the first group of Virgin Mobile customers to let them know that their current service would transfer over to a new O2 plan.

As part of the migration, millions of customers will receive added perks, including double or unlimited data for the same price as they were paying previously, in addition to access to O2’s Priority scheme and other benefits including access to additional roaming destinations.

The move will occur seamlessly and customers will not need to replace SIMs, port phone numbers or change billing dates.

Migrations will occur throughout the year and the process will be completed by the end of 2023.

The first stage of the integration process, to migrate all Virgin Mobile customers to the O2 network, was completed in 2022.

Virgin Mobile previously used Vodafone UK’s network for its MVNO service.

Virgin Media parent company Liberty Global and Telefonica’s O2 closed their merger of O2 UK and Virgin Media’s UK arm in June 2021, stepping up competition with Vodafone and BT’s EE.

Despite the migration to O2, the Virgin Mobile brand will live on, with the company continuing to offer flexible handset contracts and 30-day rolling SIM-only plans.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

