 Virgin aims to crown UK connectivity with O2 merger - Mobile World Live
Home

Virgin aims to crown UK connectivity with O2 merger

24 SEP 2020

CONNECTED BRITAIN 2020: Virgin Media CEO Lutz Schuler (pictured) explained the company aimed to leverage a pending merger with O2 UK to become a connectivity leader and boost competition in the country.

Schuler argued the deal was a good fit for both brands, which are well received in their respective spheres spanning fixed and mobile services.

He noted bringing the brands together would enable “cross-selling between the two customer bases” so users will get “Virgin products in a certain way and the other way around. And that will create a lot of opportunity”.

Bringing fixed and mobile networks together will also unlock opportunities around B2B, Schuler said, explaining the merged business would be able “to really shift gears and become a challenger” in this sector.

The deal between Liberty Global and Telefonica already includes a pledge to invest £10 billion in the UK market. But Schuler noted increased competition is another key aspect, stating this will be “good for the country”, customers and shareholders.

He said Virgin Media aimed to become “the national champion in quadplay”, offering mobile, video, and fixed voice and broadband services. The company expects this combination to boost ARPU and reduce churn.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Feature video: Apple Sept 2020 launch

Mobile Mix: Drilling down on Industry 4.0

Mobile Mix: IFA gets interactive

