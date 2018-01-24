Verizon boosts telematics play with Movildata buy

Verizon further expanded its telematics presence in Europe with the acquisition of Spain-based commercial fleet management company Movildata Internacional.

Andres Irlando, CEO of Verizon Telematics, said the acquisition will accelerate growth and expand Verizon’s European footprint into a new market with more than 5 million commercial vehicles. The company already offers telematics services in the UK, Republic of Ireland, Netherlands, Germany, France and Poland, but Spain is a key market for telematics: Berg Insight placed the country as the second-largest market for commercial vehicles in Western Europe.

The acquisition follows Verizon’s purchase of telematics companies Fleetmatics and Telogis in 2016. The operator plans to make its Fleetmatics Reveal portfolio available to Spanish fleet operators.

Verizon closed the deal earlier this month, but only just announced it. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

In Q4 2017, Verizon’s telematics revenue totalled $230 million.