English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Verizon boosts telematics play with Movildata buy

24 JAN 2018

Verizon further expanded its telematics presence in Europe with the acquisition of Spain-based commercial fleet management company Movildata Internacional.

Andres Irlando, CEO of Verizon Telematics, said the acquisition will accelerate growth and expand Verizon’s European footprint into a new market with more than 5 million commercial vehicles. The company already offers telematics services in the UK, Republic of Ireland, Netherlands, Germany, France and Poland, but Spain is a key market for telematics: Berg Insight placed the country as the second-largest market for commercial vehicles in Western Europe.

The acquisition follows Verizon’s purchase of telematics companies Fleetmatics and Telogis in 2016. The operator plans to make its Fleetmatics Reveal portfolio available to Spanish fleet operators.

Verizon closed the deal earlier this month, but only just announced it. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

In Q4 2017, Verizon’s telematics revenue totalled $230 million.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Verizon chief talks up 5G as net income soars

Verizon stands firm on capex despite tax perk

T-Mobile US tops latest OpenSignal network report

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: CES 2018 Review

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association