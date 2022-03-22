UScellular proposes board refresh

UScellular’s board nominated Millicom executive Esteban Iriarte and Vicki Villacrez, senior financial adviser of its parent TDS Telecommunications, to serve as directors in an effort to bring more wireless experience to the company.

Iriarte and Villacrez will stand for election at the company’s AGM on 17 May, succeeding Ronald Daly and Peter Sereda, who have served on UScellular’s board for 18 years and eight years, respectively.

UScellular stated Iriarte is currently EVP and COO for Millicom, leading operations in nine Latin American markets.

Villacrez is due to become EVP and CFO of TDS in May.

In her 30-year career at TDS, Villacrez gained experience across finance, accounting, financial planning and strategic analysis, UScellular stated.

UScellular chair LeRoy Carlson explained the appointment of Iriate and Villacrez would benefit the operator’s “long-term strategies” by providing “significant experience in the telecommunications field, with emphasis on wireless operations”.