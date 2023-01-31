 US mulls total Huawei ban - Mobile World Live
Home

US mulls total Huawei ban

31 JAN 2023

Bloomberg reported the US government was considering fully enforcing a ban on domestic companies selling to Huawei, as the nation continues to clamp down on dealings with Chinese businesses due to national security concerns.

Politicians are reportedly pressing the office of US President Joe Biden to revoke a licensing scheme which companies including Qualcomm and Intel used to continue shipping some products to Huawei after it was placed on a list of banned companies.

Huawei has long denied US government claims its telecoms equipment could be used for espionage by China.

Bloomberg noted US officials were at an early stage in talks over Huawei, with any decision potentially to be made in May, around the fourth anniversary of the vendor’s original ban.

The news agency reported AMD and Intel hold licences to supply processors for Huawei laptop PCs, with Qualcomm providing smartphone processors and modems.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Asia

Tags

