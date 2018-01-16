US legislators push to reinstate net neutrality

Democrats in the US Senate announced they’re pushing forward with an effort to reinstate net neutrality regulations, despite being one vote shy of a winning total.

All 49 Senate Democrats and Republican Susan Collins will support a resolution of disapproval to reverse the Federal Communication Commission’s (FCC) net neutrality repeal vote. Democrats said they want to call a vote this year, but the measure needs one more Republican vote to secure the 51-vote majority needed for success in the Senate.

Senator Ed Markey, who sponsored the resolution, said in a statement there is a “tsunami of Congressional and grassroots support to overturn” the FCC’s action on net neutrality. He added it is now up to Republicans to “be on the right side of history” or “hold hands with the special interests who want to control the internet”.

In addition to the one-vote hurdle in the Senate, Democrats also face an uphill battle in the House of Representatives. There, Republicans hold a 45-vote majority over Democrats.

Under the Congressional Review Act, the resolution of disapproval needs to be passed by a simple majority in both the Senate and House of Representatives to effect change.

In December 2017, Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn introduced a bill to the House of Representatives to restore some of the protections against blocking and throttling forfeited in the FCC’s repeal. However, the legislation doesn’t include a ban on paid prioritisation.

The House of Representatives is yet to vote on Blackburn’s bill.