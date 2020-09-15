 TRAI dismisses calls for OTT regulation - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

TRAI dismisses calls for OTT regulation

15 SEP 2020

India’s telecoms watchdog announced it does not currently plan to implement regulations for OTT players which offer communications services, rejecting calls from the country’s operators for tougher rules.

In a statement, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) said it was not an “opportune moment to recommend a comprehensive regulatory framework” for various “OTT services”, beyond current laws.

TRAI also said no regulatory interventions would be required in respect to issues related to privacy and security of OTT services.

Operators have lobbied for a set of rules to be implemented for apps offered by companies including Facebook and Google offering text and voice services through the internet, arguing these have led to a dip in their revenue.

But TRAI left the door open for intervention, stating developments would be monitored and action could be taken in the future.

It also said it would look at the situation when more clarity emerges in international jurisdictions, which it expects from an upcoming study undertaken by the ITU.

Industry group the Cellular Operators Association of India slammed TRAI’s stance, stating the regulator had not addressed the uneven playing field between operators and OTTs.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

India operators again press for minimum pricing

TRAI demands prepaid data as lockdown extended

TRAI moves to widen scope for tower companies
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Drilling down on Industry 4.0

Mobile Mix: IFA gets interactive

Mobile Mix: 5 star Samsung

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association