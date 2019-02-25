TIP updates on progress - Mobile World Live

Facebook-backed Telecom Infra Project launched several new project groups at MWC19 Barcelona, three years after the initiative was first launched at the event.

One, OpenRAN 5G NR, is co-chaired by Vodafone and Sprint. The group is looking to influence the technology in its early stages, to reaffirm the roadmap toward next generation, white-box disaggregated RAN solutions.

The second, Wi-Fi Project Group, co-chaired by Deutsche Telekom and Facebook, is intended to drive collaboration, exploration, and standardisation among organisations deploying WiFi, infrastructure vendors, and service providers”.

The group also said it is showcasing how TIP technology solutions fit into an end-to-end mobile network architecture. In a blog post, the organisation said: “TIP solutions can, themselves, drive cost-savings, enable faster upgrades, improves manageability and more, but it is only when viewed in the context of the broader network that their benefits are fully realised”.