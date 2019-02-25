 TIP updates on progress - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – LIVE KEYNOTE STREAM
MWL TV STUDIO STREAM
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMWC19 - News

TIP updates on progress

25 FEB 2019

Facebook-backed Telecom Infra Project launched several new project groups at MWC19 Barcelona, three years after the initiative was first launched at the event.

One, OpenRAN 5G NR, is co-chaired by Vodafone and Sprint. The group is looking to influence the technology in its early stages, to reaffirm the roadmap toward next generation, white-box disaggregated RAN solutions.

The second, Wi-Fi Project Group, co-chaired by Deutsche Telekom and Facebook, is intended to drive collaboration, exploration, and standardisation among organisations deploying WiFi, infrastructure vendors, and service providers”.

The group also said it is showcasing how TIP technology solutions fit into an end-to-end mobile network architecture. In a blog post, the organisation said: “TIP solutions can, themselves, drive cost-savings, enable faster upgrades, improves manageability and more, but it is only when viewed in the context of the broader network that their benefits are fully realised”.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Ericsson chief takes aim at Europe’s 5G policies

BMW combines AI, sensors to reimagine in-seat control

Start-ups bring innovation and challenges to investors
MWC19 - News

Tags

Featured Content

MWC19 – Daily Highlights – Sunday

Mobile Mix: Samsung sets foldable battle line as MWC19 nears

Mobile Mix: 5G hits the catwalk

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association