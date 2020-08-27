Telkom Kenya reveals restructure plans - Mobile World Live

Telkom Kenya revealed a number of new strategic focus areas as part of a business restructure being conducted in the wake of a decision to call off plans to merge with rival Airtel Kenya earlier this month.

In a statement, Telkom Kenya CEO Mugo Kibati outlined the company’s future plans, as part of a long-term objective to establish itself as an integrated telecoms provider, accelerating digital transformation in the market.

Telkom Kenya decided to shake up its business after it u-turned on a proposed merger with Airtel Kenya due to challenges in getting approval.

As part of the restructure, Kibati said it was focusing on four strategic focus areas: to better position its infrastructure and asset base to drive digital transformation within consumer, SME, corporate and public services; bridge the consumer digital divide by expanding its LTE network and through approaches including Loon; upskilling employees; and creating a smart landing hub for submarine cables.

It is also rebranding its three business units. Mobile will become Telkom Consumer, Enterprise will be Telkom Digital, and Carrier becomes Wholesale and Cloud.

Telkom Kenya highlighted there will be no job losses as a result of the restructuring, reiterating plans to create new career growth opportunities and invest in skill development.

Kibati added the restructuring would also enable the operator “to partner more strategically with like-minded entities, for example, in the telecommunications, technology and financial services sectors”.