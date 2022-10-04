 Telkom Kenya returns to state hands - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Telkom Kenya returns to state hands

04 OCT 2022

Helios Investment Partners sold its 60 per cent stake in Telkom Kenya to the country’s government in a KES6.1 billion ($50.5 million) deal, bringing the curtain down on 20 years of private ownership, Business Daily reported.

The publication noted the National Treasury decided to exercise a pre-emptive right to acquire Helios’ share after it opted to exit. Prior to the move, the government government held the remaining 40 per cent in Telkom Kenya.

Business Daily reported the government stepped in to prevent Helios selling to outside investors.

A failed bid to merge Telkom Kenya with Airtel Kenya reportedly dulled Helios’ appetite to maintain its stake.

GSMA Intelligence connection figures for Q2 put Telkom Kenya on 3.4 million, Airtel Kenya on 17 million and Safaricom on 42.7 million.

Helios acquired Telkom Kenya  from Orange in 2016.

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

Related

Telkom Kenya, Airtel clear to restart merger talks

Telkom Kenya reveals restructure plans

Telkom Kenya, Airtel merger called off

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Las Vegas 2022 Day 1 highlights

Mobile Mix: Denmark gets digital

Feature video: Apple iPhone 14 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association