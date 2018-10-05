Telefonica incorporates AI into data analytics service

Telefonica added the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology into its corporate data analytics service Luca, a move the company said would allow its customers to further enhance usage of the information collated.

In a statement, Telefonica highlighted the importance of taking advantage of the latest technology to derive the greatest benefit from big data. The operator’s Luca division offers data analytics services to corporate clients across the world. Since its launch in 2016, the company has completed 200 projects across 20 countries.

Luca CEO Elena Gil Lizas said: “It is very important to take advantage of the benefits provided by the different waves of technology as soon as possible,” adding it wanted to help clients in “taking that leap and help them making even better decisions…based on artificial intelligence”.

Telefonica offers the service across its footprint in Europe and Latin America, in addition to China through a JV with China Unicom and Israel in collaboration with operator Pelephone.

In 2017 it launched a sports analytics division of the unit, primarily focused on teams associated with its subsidiaries including cycling team Movistar Team and e-sports team Movistar Riders.