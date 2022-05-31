 Telecom Italia IoT arm buys smart city player - Mobile World Live
Home

Telecom Italia IoT arm buys smart city player

31 MAY 2022

TIM Group IoT business Olivetti beefed-up its smart city play with the purchase of platform provider Mindicity from Fabbricadigitale, a move designed to widen its offer to public administrations.

Mindicity has already collaborated with TIM on projects including the deployment of a smart control room in Venice, which processes data from sensors across the city to assess levels of crowding, types of boats on canals and movement of all types of traffic.

Following the acquisition, Mindicity’s platform will be rolled into smart city product TIM Urban Genius.

In its statement, TIM explained its expanded smart city offer would provide the ability to optimise services such as mobility, safety and enhancement of tourist attractions; measure environmental projects; and manage emergencies.

TIM’s chief enterprise and innovative solutions officer Elio Schiavo said the move was a “milestone in the group’s new strategy to offer high value-added solutions to large customers and public administration”.

He added it was part of an aim to provide the “complete range of digital services and solutions”.

The company did not disclose the financial terms.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

MWC19 - News

Tags

