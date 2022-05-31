Telecom Italia IoT arm buys smart city player

TIM Group IoT business Olivetti beefed-up its smart city play with the purchase of platform provider Mindicity from Fabbricadigitale, a move designed to widen its offer to public administrations.

Mindicity has already collaborated with TIM on projects including the deployment of a smart control room in Venice, which processes data from sensors across the city to assess levels of crowding, types of boats on canals and movement of all types of traffic.

Following the acquisition, Mindicity’s platform will be rolled into smart city product TIM Urban Genius.

In its statement, TIM explained its expanded smart city offer would provide the ability to optimise services such as mobility, safety and enhancement of tourist attractions; measure environmental projects; and manage emergencies.

TIM’s chief enterprise and innovative solutions officer Elio Schiavo said the move was a “milestone in the group’s new strategy to offer high value-added solutions to large customers and public administration”.

He added it was part of an aim to provide the “complete range of digital services and solutions”.

The company did not disclose the financial terms.