T-Mobile US readies 5G FWA business move - Mobile World Live

T-Mobile US became the latest US carrier to offer business internet service based on fixed wireless access (FWA) after AT&T and Verizon.

The move follows the recent launch of T-Mobile’s 5G Home Internet service. The operator told Mobile World Live its Small Business Internet offer will covers 2.5 million addresses when it goes live on 1 June.

T-Mobile stated it provides Nokia routers to customers, said to enable swift set-up.

The service is priced at $50 for the first month for customers using a direct debit payment, with charges rising to $60 per month after 30 June.

T-Mobile also plans new mobile plans for small businesses from 1 June, with the cost per line ranging from $25 per month to $40 per month, the latter of which brings unlimited data an Gogo InFlight Wi-Fi on compatible aircraft.

In its effort to win small business customers, T-Mobile partnered to offer free advertising on Facebook and Instagram to eligible customers.

At parent Deutsche Telekom’s investor conference last week, T-Mobile executives said it is ready to attack the business market with the same energy it unleashed on the consumer sector.