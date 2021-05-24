 T-Mobile US readies 5G FWA business move - Mobile World Live
Home

T-Mobile US readies 5G FWA business move

24 MAY 2021

T-Mobile US became the latest US carrier to offer business internet service based on fixed wireless access (FWA) after AT&T and Verizon.

The move follows the recent launch of T-Mobile’s 5G Home Internet service. The operator told Mobile World Live its Small Business Internet offer will covers 2.5 million addresses when it goes live on 1 June.

T-Mobile stated it provides Nokia routers to customers, said to enable swift set-up.

The service is priced at $50 for the first month for customers using a direct debit payment, with charges rising to $60 per month after 30 June.

T-Mobile also plans new mobile plans for small businesses from 1 June, with the cost per line ranging from $25 per month to $40 per month, the latter of which brings unlimited data an Gogo InFlight Wi-Fi on compatible aircraft.

In its effort to win small business customers, T-Mobile partnered to offer free advertising on Facebook and Instagram to eligible customers.

At parent Deutsche Telekom’s investor conference last week, T-Mobile executives said it is ready to attack the business market with the same energy it unleashed on the consumer sector.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost seven...

Read more

