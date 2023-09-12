 T-Mobile US business boss joins Dialpad board - Mobile World Live
Home_AI & Cloud

T-Mobile US business boss joins Dialpad board

12 SEP 2023
President of T-Mobile Business Group Callie Field.

President of T-Mobile US business group Callie Field (pictured) was named as a board member of enterprise software company Dialpad, tasked with supporting a push around AI-based services.

Field’s appointment to Dialpad’s board of directors comes after the company launched a GPT-like language model catered to businesses last month, promoted as a tool to help organisations improve sales, services and recruitment.

In a statement, the company noted Field’s extensive background in sales and customer experience will aid its mission to empower enterprises with its AI-powered digital platform.

Field, who has served at T-Mobile US for 20 years, said she has been working closely with Dialpad for more than two years and that she has been impressed its “customer obsession and the incredible benefits their real-time AI-powered solutions are bringing to businesses across all industries”.

Dialpad’s portfolio includes various AI-powered offerings which span an contact centres and virtual agents, analytics platforms to workspace apps enabling messaging and video conferences like Microsoft Teams.

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

