 T-Mobile Netherlands strikes deal for SIM-only MVNO - Mobile World Live
Home

T-Mobile Netherlands strikes deal for SIM-only MVNO

16 OCT 2020

T-Mobile Netherlands acquired MVNO Simpel for an undisclosed sum, subject to regulatory clearance, a move which boosts the operator’s play at the value-conscious end of the market.

The SIM-only MVNO has 1 million customers, offering monthly tariffs priced between €2.50 and €16. It has used T-Mobile Netherlands as its host network since 2014.

By comparison, the operator’s cheapest advertised SIM-only deal costs €13.50 per month, with the most expensive at €38.50.

In a statement, T-Mobile Netherlands CEO Soren Abildgaard (pictured) said the buy would enable it to continue to compete with rivals KPN and VodafoneZiggo in the “challenging mobile-only market”.

“We can also continue our market strategy as a challenger in the long term,” he added. “With the proposed acquisition, we can do this in all market segments.”

The operator noted taking Simpel in-house would have no impact on its wider wholesale strategy.

Clearance from competition regulator The Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets is required.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

