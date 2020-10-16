T-Mobile Netherlands strikes deal for SIM-only MVNO - Mobile World Live

T-Mobile Netherlands acquired MVNO Simpel for an undisclosed sum, subject to regulatory clearance, a move which boosts the operator’s play at the value-conscious end of the market.

The SIM-only MVNO has 1 million customers, offering monthly tariffs priced between €2.50 and €16. It has used T-Mobile Netherlands as its host network since 2014.

By comparison, the operator’s cheapest advertised SIM-only deal costs €13.50 per month, with the most expensive at €38.50.

In a statement, T-Mobile Netherlands CEO Soren Abildgaard (pictured) said the buy would enable it to continue to compete with rivals KPN and VodafoneZiggo in the “challenging mobile-only market”.

“We can also continue our market strategy as a challenger in the long term,” he added. “With the proposed acquisition, we can do this in all market segments.”

The operator noted taking Simpel in-house would have no impact on its wider wholesale strategy.

Clearance from competition regulator The Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets is required.