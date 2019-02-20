Syniverse launches 5G roaming hub - Mobile World Live

Syniverse debuted a new roaming hub it said will allow operators to more quickly expand access to next-generation 5G and IoT services in new markets.

“Mobile users not only want the widest roaming coverage possible, they want the same quality of experience at all times, and today that means 4G and, soon, 5G,” John Wick, SVP and GM for Syniverse’s Service Provider Group, said in a statement.

He added the Open Connectivity Complete hub will help operators deliver “the highest level of roaming service to their customers while avoiding the significant amount of testing required” to establish individual agreements with global counterparts.

The hub covers data, messaging and voice services on 5G, NB-IoT and LTE-M networks. It will also provide a dashboard from which operators can monitor the financial aspects of their agreements, including invoicing and payments, in real time.

Sending the right signals

Separately, the company announced it is working with customers to develop a new 5G signalling service to direct traffic on next-generation networks.

Wick said the service will provide an “underlying connectivity model” to support 5G functionality at scale.

The company launched a proof-of-concept version of the service, which it said offers improved performance and increased cost efficiency compared to legacy 4G and 3G signalling systems.

Syniverse is aiming to release a commercial version of the product later this year.