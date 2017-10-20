English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Sprint, T-Mobile could delay deal announcement

20 OCT 2017

Sprint and T-Mobile US could delay an expected merger announcement as they work to iron out the final details of the deal, Bloomberg reported.

Earlier reports indicated an agreement could be unveiled during the operators’ Q3 earnings calls later this month. However, sources told Bloomberg the pair are unlikely to finalise an accord in time and could push back the announcement by a few weeks. The reveal could come in mid- or late November, the report indicated.

Sprint and T-Mobile have yet to set dates for release of their respective earnings reports. Parent companies SoftBank and Deustche Telekom are due to issue their reports for the period in November.

Network potential
In September, Brendan Gill, CEO of network benchmarking company OpenSignal, told Mobile World Live a combined entity Sprint, T-Mobile entity would have all the spectrum assets it needs to build a “monster” 4G LTE network. A subsequent report from Reuters noted the operators are aiming to complete a merger deal without offloading any of their assets.

Sprint parent company SoftBank now appears to be after the hardware to match those spectrum holdings. Earlier this week the Japan-headquartered company launched a new venture with Lendlease to acquire some 8,000 existing wireless tower sites across the US and plans to partner with “major US carriers” on future expansions.

But US mobile rival Verizon does not appear to be intimidated by all the speculation and activity.

On the operator’s earnings call this week, Verizon CFO Matthew Ellis insisted the operator holds “the right set of assets to compete irrespective of the industry structure.”

“I’m very confident in our ability to be successful however things play out with other people,” he added.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Apple to launch iPhone X with limited supply

Verizon: Mobile 5G “certainly not” a 2018 story

Verizon sees positives in service revenue despite drop

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 Europe 2017 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2017 Day 1 highlights

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association