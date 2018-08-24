English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Sprint still gearing up for VoLTE launch by year-end

24 AUG 2018

Sprint confirmed it remains on track to launch VoLTE service later this year, a move which will bring it in line with major rivals in the US.

A representative told Mobile World Live Sprint had been testing VoLTE for more than a year and compatible devices (including Samsung’s flagship Galaxy line) are already being sold to customers. A software upgrade will enable VoLTE on those devices when network rollouts begin in a number of markets, the representative added.

VoLTE will initially be available to post paid subscribers, with prepaid to follow at a later date, the representative said. Once the technology is live, customers with compatible devices will be able to use VoLTE for their voice service rather than Sprint’s existing HD Voice offering, which provides clearer calls but doesn’t require LTE service.

The operator is years behind its domestic competitors, as AT&T, T-Mobile US and Verizon all began VoLTE rollouts in 2014. It’s clear why operators were quick to jump on board: VoLTE offers better call quality for customers as well as up to three-times more capacity than 3G voice and data.

Sprint held off to allow interoperability kinks to be worked out and give it time to get the experience right. The representative said Sprint’s goal with VoLTE is to match the “high-quality experience” its customers get with its HD Voice product today.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

T-Mobile seeks Sprint deal support from MVNOs

Mobile Mix: 5G and customer service shake up the US

Sprint, LG aim for US 5G smartphone first

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Open Labs, Connected PCs and ‘Closed’ 5G

Mobile Mix: 5G and customer service shake up the US

Mobile Mix: Samsung Note 9 New York launch

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association