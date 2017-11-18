English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Sprint COO Ottendorfer heads for the door

18 NOV 2017

In a surprise announcement Friday evening, Sprint said COO of Technology Gunther Ottendorfer (pictured at right) is leaving the company at the end of this year.

Sprint indicated Ottendorfer is heading for the door “to join his family in Austria and pursue other opportunities”. In his absence, CTO John Saw will lead Sprint’s network, technology and product development groups. Saw will continue to report to Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure.

A Sprint representative said in his more than two years at Sprint, Ottendorfer “helped drive new technology innovations and steadily improve the performance of our network. We thank him for his leadership and dedication. He will be missed and we wish him all the best in his next endeavour.”

Ottendorfer addressed his departure in a Twitter post:

During his tenure at Sprint, Ottendorfer was known for sporting bright yellow tennis shoes and served as one of the operator’s primary public faces at industry events. Ottendorfer joined Sprint in 2015 after serving for a year and a half as CTO of Telekom Austria Group. Prior to that, Ottendorfer also held positions as COO of T-Mobile Austria and Technology Director for T-Mobile Europe.

Ottendorfer’s exit comes on the heels of a breakdown in merger negotiations between Sprint and fellow US operator T-Mobile. The pair tried to come to terms on a deal that would have created a third massive operator in the US market, but could not agree on which parent company would retain control of the merged entity.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Sprint offers free Hulu to unlimited subs

Sprint renews network focus with tri-band push

DT CEO looks to future after “most turbulent weeks”

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association