Spirent boosts Wi-Fi testing with $55M deal - Mobile World Live

Home

Spirent boosts Wi-Fi testing with $55M deal

05 MAR 2021

UK-based Spirent Communications struck an agreement to acquire US market rival octoScope to boost its Wi-Fi and 5G testing capabilities.

Spirent explained it would pay $55 million on a debt and cash free basis, with an additional $18 million consideration based on annual growth targets for 2021 and 2022.

The company provides test assurance and analytics solutions for next-generation devices and networks: it stated octoScope would advance a strategy of expanding in Wi-Fi and add to 5G to its testing solutions portfolio.

It believes Wi-Fi now sits alongside 5G and, with explosive growth in IoT, emergence of mission-critical use cases and expansion of applications including fixed wireless access and Wi-Fi offload, the importance of secure and reliable Wi-Fi was “greater than ever”.

OctoScope’s test solutions use patented technology to provide automated Wi-Fi and 5G testing in emulated real-world environments, including the latest Wi-Fi 6 and 6E technologies.

Its products are used by a number of communication service providers, chipset, device and Wi-Fi vendors including Google, Facebook, Verizon, Qualcomm, Nokia and Amazon.

The deal is in line with Spirent’s targeted investment and M&A plans, which it outlined at its Captial Markets Day in October 2020, when it said it would look to diversify its customer base and secure a “broader assurance opportunity”.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

