SpaceX tunes up Starlink for in-motion vehicles

SpaceX announced its offering a newly-branded Starlink service in some areas to provide internet connectivity for vehicles on the go, which followed on the heels of a similar service for planes.

SpaceX’s Flat High Performance in-motion service is in addition to the previously launched Starlink for RVs offering for vehicles that are parked.

“The new Flat High Performance Starlink allows users to enjoy high-speed, low-latency internet while in-motion,” according to SpaceX’s website. “With a wide field of view and enhanced GPS capabilities, the Flat High Performance Starlink can connect to more satellites, allowing for consistent connectivity on the go.”

Elon Musk’s rocket company is currently taking orders for the mobile service with delivery slated for December.

While the satellite-based internet service for RVs (recreational vehicles) can be set-up and taken down each time it’s used, the Flat High Performance hardware was designed for permanent installation on vehicles and “is resilient in harsh environments”, added SpaceX’s website.

The hardware costs $2,500 while the service is priced at $135 per month.

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) gave SpaceX the greenlight to provide internet services on moving vehicles, ships and aeroplanes in July.