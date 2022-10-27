 SpaceX tunes up Starlink for in-motion vehicles - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
FYUZ 22
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

SpaceX tunes up Starlink for in-motion vehicles

27 OCT 2022

SpaceX announced its offering a newly-branded Starlink service in some areas to provide internet connectivity for vehicles on the go, which followed on the heels of a similar service for planes.

SpaceX’s Flat High Performance in-motion service is in addition to the previously launched Starlink for RVs offering for vehicles that are parked.

“The new Flat High Performance Starlink allows users to enjoy high-speed, low-latency internet while in-motion,” according to SpaceX’s website. “With a wide field of view and enhanced GPS capabilities, the Flat High Performance Starlink can connect to more satellites, allowing for consistent connectivity on the go.”

Elon Musk’s rocket company is currently taking orders for the mobile service with delivery slated for December.

While the satellite-based internet service for RVs (recreational vehicles) can be set-up and taken down each time it’s used, the Flat High Performance hardware was designed for permanent installation on vehicles and “is resilient in harsh environments”, added SpaceX’s website.

The hardware costs $2,500 while the service is priced at $135 per month.

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) gave SpaceX the greenlight to provide internet services on moving vehicles, ships and aeroplanes in July.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Feature video: MBBF 22 Day 1 highlights

FYUZ 22: Day 1 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association