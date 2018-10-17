English
Home

Sierra Wireless taps new CEO to lead IoT charge

17 OCT 2018

Telco veteran Kent Thexton promised equipment manufacturer Sierra Wireless will aggressively pursue growth in the burgeoning Internet of Things (IoT) market, as he stepped into a new role as the company’s permanent CEO.

The appointment comes after Thexton spent more than four months as the company’s interim CEO following the retirement of former chief executive Jason Cohenour on 31 May. He will assume the new permanent position on 1 November.

Cohenour’s departure came as the company began to alter its business to capture new growth in the IoT sector, a shift Thexton said he plans to continue.

In a statement, Thexton (pictured, left) said he is “honoured” to lead the company, adding over the past four months he has “experienced the strong position Sierra Wireless has in the global market and the major opportunity ahead with its strengthening service and solutions business”.

He continued: “With dynamic evolutions in the IoT market, I am certain that a clear, aggressive strategy for the company is critical in directing our resources towards key growth opportunities.”

The executive formerly served as founding CMO and board member of UK operator O2, COO of Canadian operator Rogers and co-founder of US MVNO i-wireless. He will step down from his current role as general partner at venture capital company ScaleUp Ventures prior to taking up the permanent CEO role at Sierra Wireless.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Tags

