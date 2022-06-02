 Samsung connects robots in private 5G deal - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Samsung connects robots in private 5G deal

02 JUN 2022

Samsung Electronics teamed with South Korean Internet giant Naver to switch on the nation’s first private 5G network to power cloud-based autonomous mobile robots for use in a building.

Naver Cloud, the IT infrastructure and enterprise subsidiary of Naver, worked with Samsung to develop the private 5G network that will launch later this month.

The private 5G network was designed to support and secure data-intensive mobile applications within a specific area. It will be used in Naver’s second headquarters building which is called 1784.

The service connects to 40 robots throughout three stories of building with plans to expand to hundreds of robots traveling around all 36 floors later this year.

The robots provide services, such as delivering packages, coffee and lunch boxes, to the company’s employees.

Cloud
Instead of using built-in chipsets, the cloud acts as the “brains” of the robot. The private 5G network serves as the neural network that connects the robots and the cloud, enabling the cloud to control and support tens of thousands of robots in real time.

The robots navigate throughout the building using digital twins, 3D and HD mapping and AI technologies. Digital twins create a virtual space that replicates the real world.

The commercial private 5G solutions powering Naver Clouds’ network include Samsung’s Compact Core and 5G radios supporting 4.7GHz and 28GHz spectrum, both of which are dedicated for private 5G networks in Korea.

Naver Cloud has a license for private 5G dedicated spectrum on those bands which were granted by South Korea’s Science Ministry in late 2022.

Samsung stated its private network radios feature New Radio-Dual Connectivity (NR-DC) technology which enables devices or end users to connect to mid-band and millimeter wave technology simultaneously.

Samsung Electronics and Naver Cloud signed a memorandum of understanding in March to formalise their private 5G network partnership.

Sangyoung Han, Executive Director of Cloud Strategy and Planning at Naver Cloud, stated the two companies would continue to develop new private 5G network business models.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

SK Telecom, vendors turn attention to 6G

India IoT growth reliant on local devices – Samsung

Naver names new chairman and CEO
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Mobile Mix: Sustainability and San Diego Summits

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association