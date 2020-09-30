 Safaricom chief highlights AR, IoT digital divide risk - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeThrive - News

Safaricom chief highlights AR, IoT digital divide risk

30 SEP 2020

GSMA THRIVE AFRICA 2020: Some consumers risk being left behind in the new world of AR and IoT unless measures are taken to ensure existing inequalities are not widened, Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa (pictured) warned.

Speaking in the event’s second keynote, Ndegwa said there was a need to “rewrite the rules” so people in the region are not passed by during the emergence of the new digital world.

“New technologies like 5G will broaden the capabilities offered by the digital revolution, but it also means we have to keep developing innovative solutions so that the arrival of these new capabilities does not widen the digital divide,” he added.

Echoing comments from MTN CEO Ralph Mupita, Ndegwa added parties must ensure equality and sustainability are at the centre of developments, pointing specifically to the risk of widening the digital gender divide.

Device access
Among the issues frequently cited is a perceived or actual lack of access to smartphones.

During his presentation Ndegwa highlighted Safaricom’s efforts in this area with the launch of its Neon smartphone in 2018, and device finance plans brought to market earlier this year.

Discussing the rationale behind these initiatives, he added: “The possibility of smartphones are endless, but smartphones are expensive devices.

“It means as we invested in improving our network with the installation of 4G capabilities we faced a new problem” involving how to include customers with 2G feature phones.

Qualifying customers are offered a Neon smartphone for $10 upfront, with the remaining balance paid in instalments capped at $0.20 per day.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

ZTE calls for increased Africa investment

Orange CEO makes Africa plea, unveils $30 smartphone
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: Apple Sept 2020 launch

Mobile Mix: Drilling down on Industry 4.0

Mobile Mix: IFA gets interactive

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association