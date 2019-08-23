 Qualcomm wins stay of FTC ruling - Mobile World Live
Home

Qualcomm wins stay of FTC ruling

23 AUG 2019

A US appeals court granted Qualcomm a reprieve, allowing it to maintain its current business practices while it fights to overturn an earlier ruling which found it engaged in anti-competitive behaviour, Reuters reported.

Qualcomm could not immediately be reached for comment.

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in 2017 filed a lawsuit against Qualcomm, accusing it of strong-arming customers into paying excessive patent licensing fees. In May, a judge sided with the FTC, ordering Qualcomm to overhaul its licensing practices and renegotiate old deals.

Qualcomm vowed to appeal the decision, but its request to delay implementation of the judge’s order during the appeals process was denied.

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday (23 August) overruled that decision, granting Qualcomm’s plea for a stay.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

