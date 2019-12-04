Qualcomm tackles Korea court over KFTC fine - Mobile World Live

Qualcomm vowed to appeal a court decision to uphold a Korea Fair Trade Commission (KTFC) fine issued in 2016 for what it ruled was anti-competitive practices around technology licensing and chip sales, Reuters reported.

The news agency stated the High Court in Seoul today (4 December) upheld the KTFC’s decision to fine Qualcomm, placing the sum owed at $873 million. It is the second time Qualcomm lost a bid to drop the punishment, after an appeal made shortly after the penalty was imposed was also rejected.

Qualcomm EVP and general counsel Don Rosenberg told Reuters the company would now petition Korea’s Supreme Court regarding the matter.

In the original decision, KTFC said Qualcomm had abused its “significant influence” to force vendors into partnerships involving its technology and chips. The vendor was also ordered to stop discriminating against rivals that use Qualcomm patents to make competing modem chips.