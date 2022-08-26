 President Biden signs order on US chip funding scheme - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

President Biden signs order on US chip funding scheme

26 AUG 2022
chip

US President Joe Biden signed an executive order to implement the semiconductor funding in the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, marking a further milestone in the rollout of the long-delayed legislation.

According to a White House statement, the new law “will lower the costs of goods, create high paying manufacturing jobs around the country, and ensure we make more critical technologies at home”.

The new CHIPS Implementation Steering Council is responsible for implementing the act while the CHIPS.gov site will act as a central resource.

President Biden had signed the act into law earlier in August. The legislation, initially proposed two years ago, includes $52 billion in funding to boost domestic semiconductor research and manufacturing.

The US House of Representatives and Senate approved the CHIPS and Science Act last month after close to two years of negotiations.

Micron Technology has already detailed plans to invest $40 billion for memory chip manufacturing. Qualcomm also cited the legislation as a factor in a renewed deal with GlobalFoundries.

Back

Author

Anne Morris

Anne Morris is a freelance journalist and contributes news and analysis to Mobile World Live.

Read more

Related

US chip funding scheme gets Presidential approval

Tags

Featured Content

Samsung makes foldable push and BT targets private 5G gold

Mobile Mix: Singapore Sling

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association