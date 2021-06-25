 PPF set to delist O2 Czech Republic after raising stake - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

PPF set to delist O2 Czech Republic after raising stake

25 JUN 2021

O2 Czech Republic controlling shareholder PPF Group increased its effective ownership to above 90 per cent, as it pushed-on with plans to buy the remainder and delist the operator.

In a statement to investors, PPF indicated it would purchase remaining shares through a mandatory tender offer and take the operator’s shares off the Prague Stock Exchange.

PPF and its various subsidiaries have been increasing their stake in the operator since buying a controlling share from Telefonica in a deal announced in late 2013 and finalised in 2014.

Earlier this week, the company announced subsidiary PPF Telco and other affiliates planned to increase the group’s overall controlling stake from almost 84 per cent to 90.1 per cent. With the additional equity, it surpassed the level where outstanding minority shareholders are obliged to sell at a mandated price.

In its statement, PPF Group noted its decision to take full control was due to a continued sharp decline in the volume of trade in the O2 Czech Republic shares on the Prague exchange.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

PPF Telecom dismisses CEE exit reports

PPF Telecom tipped for CEE exit

Ex-Telenor Serbia and Montenegro unit attracts bids

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Harmony through song

Mobile Mix: Buzzing for Barcelona

Mobile Mix: AI, Android and open RAN

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association