 Parallel Wireless tapped for Nigeria connectivity push - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Parallel Wireless tapped for Nigeria connectivity push

16 DEC 2020

Parallel Wireless was contracted to supply open RAN kit for thousands of new mobile sites in Nigeria, as part of a government-funded programme to fill rural coverage gaps and boost digital inclusion.

The equipment will be used by network-as-a-service provider HotSpot Network to fulfil an agreement it signed with MTN Group’s local unit to deploy more than 2,000 new mobile sites, 500 of which are to be installed in 2021.

Morenikeji Aniye, founder and CEO of HotSpot Network, stated open RAN equipment “will enable faster time to market” for the project.

A Parallel Wireless representative told Mobile World Live the sites will count toward a target set by MTN Group in 2019 to deploy a total of 5,000 open RAN sites across its operations.

The representative added 25 per cent of the Nigeria RAN project costs will be covered by a subsidy from the country’s Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF), which will also promote mobile services to consumers and businesses once the sites are live.

USPF was established in 2003 to help deliver universal access to information and communications technologies in rural and under-served areas of Nigeria.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Featured Content

Feature Video: 2020 all shook up

Mobile Mix: 5G tipped for tat

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association