 Orange steps up digital agenda in MEA - Mobile World Live
Home

Orange steps up digital agenda in MEA

31 AUG 2022

Orange Group announced the development of digital factory model in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) to support the deployment of technology services across multiple markets in the region.

The operator indicated that it has now developed a total of 21 chatbots that are available in 11 of its 18 MEA markets. Initially designed for information purposes only, the chatbots are now taking on transactional services such as money transfers, top-ups, and more.

Customers are already able to buy products and services via the chatbot in Guinea, Cameroon and Jordan, in addition to receiving customer assistance.

Orange MEA also plans to develop voicebots in local languages as well as self-care tools for enterprise users.

Orange had 139 million customers in MEA as at 30 June 2022. Orange Money is also available in 17 countries and has over 70 million customers.

Author

Anne Morris

Anne Morris is a freelance journalist and contributes news and analysis to Mobile World Live.

Read more

