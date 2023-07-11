 Operator giants pinpoint global security challenges - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeGSMA M360 UK – Mobile Security and Industries

Operator giants pinpoint global security challenges

11 JUL 2023

LIVE FROM GSMA M360 MOBILE SECURITY AND INDUSTRIES, LONDON: A panel representing operators lamented the challenges of implementing security guidelines and standards globally, largely due to differing regulation across markets and requirements for different generations of mobile technology.

Carl Taylor, director of global technology and market intelligence at Hutchison Whampoa Europe (pictured, second from right) explained it faced extensive cybersecurity challenges due to the size of its business, operating more than 11 telecoms networks globally along with ports, retail, infrastructure and energy across 50 countries.

With more than 300,000 employees, he said there was even a basic challenge in ensuring staff devices are secure, an expensive exercise in itself.

“We need to make sure that investors understand we’ve got those controls in place and CEOs need to be able to talk to that kind of script,” he said.

Coming to regulation, Taylor said the global operator group had common auditing principles, but every market had different requirements.

In some markets, regulators may have certain rules about what can be shared from a cybersecurity standpoint, which differed even within European countries Sweden, Italy and Austria.

Investing in security tools is also a challenge, with a solution for the company’s 2G network not usable for its 5G offering, meaning a restriction in what it can buy at scale.

“We have to build these kinds of security approaches appropriate to a large group.”

Morgan Ramsey, senior fraud manager at Vodafone Group (pictured, second from left) acknowledged the industry would never be able to get away from the complexity of different regulations, which also extended to different technologies, different cultures and even how receptive an employee base might be to certain security standards from market to market.

Justin Williams, CISO at MTN Group (pictured, centre) noted the challenges of operating in a market like Africa, pointing to the fact there aren’t common regulations in place for data protection similar to GDPR in Europe.

He said each country and each regulator issued different laws, making it “quite difficult to have consistency in what you’re doing”.

“You can set your policies and standards, but then you have to keep checking them with the regulator and keep using local legal practices to make sure that you’re actually compliant.”

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association