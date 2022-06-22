 Omdia wary on mobile revenue growth after record Q1 - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Omdia wary on mobile revenue growth after record Q1

22 JUN 2022

Research company Omdia stated global mobile revenue grew 5.5 per cent year-on-year to a record high $210 billion in the first quarter, but warned the rate of growth would slow in the current quarter and beyond.

Omdia noted the pace of growth in Q1 had not been seen since 2010 when 4G was launched and mobile penetration was half of what it is today.

The company collected information from 731 operators across 226 countries.

Overall, 17 out of the top 20 mobile operators posted increased revenue, but the results varied across regions (see chart, below, click to enlarge).

Mobile services revenues – Omdia

Central and Southern Asia recorded the highest annual growth at 14.5 per cent.

Operators in Africa, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe all posted growth of between 9 per cent and 10 per cent; Latin America was up 7.8 per cent; and North America 6.5 per cent.

The lowest rates were recorded in Western Europe (2 per cent) and the rest of Asia (2.7 per cent).

Indian operators Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio led the growth by company, on 25.1 per cent and 17 per cent respectively. Japanese operator SoftBank Corp’s revenue declined 2.6 per cent and rival NTT Docomo by 5.7 per cent.

In the US, Verizon recorded 9.5 per cent growth, T-Mobile US 6.6 per cent and AT&T 4.8 per cent.

Omdia’s analysts noted their revenue figures could differ from operators’ own financial reporting because of differences in definitions.

The company cited Covid-19 (coronavirus) recovery, 5G and IoT as the three main core growth drivers, but senior research director for service provider markets Ronan de Renesse stated inflation and the prospect of a global recession would “affect consumer propensity to spend on mobile services in the future”.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Expanded 5G portfolio fuels Lenovo growth

Vodafone CEO slams German performance

Veon braced for Russia, Ukraine effects

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Cisco chats cloud and cars

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Mobile Mix: Sustainability and San Diego Summits

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association