 Nokia bolsters European management team - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Nokia bolsters European management team

05 JAN 2023

Nokia named former Deutsche Telekom executive Rolf Werner (pictured) as its new SVP of Europe, as part of the vendor’s efforts to build on its presence in the region and expand market share.

Werner joins Nokia from ICT company Cognizant, where he served as CEO of the company’s Germany division and also had responsibility for Austria and Switzerland.

His earlier stints also include roles as SVP sales Germany at T-Systems, senior executive at Deutsche Telekom and head of Central Europe at Fujitsu and GlobalLogic.

Nokia said Werner’s roster of experience in sales across Europe will “help drive Nokia’s already significant growth and market share”. Werner will report to chief customer experience officer Ricky Corker to improve customer relations in the region alongside helping the company meet its market expansion plans.

“Having a broad experience across the industry, gained in software, service providers and in many other areas, means that Rolf will be able to help guide Nokia’s European organisation through the next stage of our corporate development,”  said Corker.

Werner’s team will also overlook the deployments of 5G, fibre broadband and private wireless networks to support Europe’s ambitions as “a powerhouse of innovation”.

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

Related

Nokia, A1 Telekom Austria hit 2Gb/s in SA 5G trial

BT selects Nokia for analytics software

Nokia y Rohde & Schwarz evalúan el potencial de los drones
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Toodle-oo 2022

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association