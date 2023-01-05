Nokia bolsters European management team

Nokia named former Deutsche Telekom executive Rolf Werner (pictured) as its new SVP of Europe, as part of the vendor’s efforts to build on its presence in the region and expand market share.

Werner joins Nokia from ICT company Cognizant, where he served as CEO of the company’s Germany division and also had responsibility for Austria and Switzerland.

His earlier stints also include roles as SVP sales Germany at T-Systems, senior executive at Deutsche Telekom and head of Central Europe at Fujitsu and GlobalLogic.

Nokia said Werner’s roster of experience in sales across Europe will “help drive Nokia’s already significant growth and market share”. Werner will report to chief customer experience officer Ricky Corker to improve customer relations in the region alongside helping the company meet its market expansion plans.

“Having a broad experience across the industry, gained in software, service providers and in many other areas, means that Rolf will be able to help guide Nokia’s European organisation through the next stage of our corporate development,” said Corker.

Werner’s team will also overlook the deployments of 5G, fibre broadband and private wireless networks to support Europe’s ambitions as “a powerhouse of innovation”.