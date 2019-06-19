 Nigeria demolishes Globacom masts - Mobile World Live
Home

Nigeria demolishes Globacom masts

19 JUN 2019

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) started tearing down more than 7,000 Globacom masts for falling foul of maximum height regulations.

In a statement, the NCAA said a 30-day deadline served to mobile providers and other companies with unlawful structures had expired.As a result contravening assets were being removed.

The direct action follows an ultimatum served in May and subsequent reminder notifications, it added, stating it was left with no choice.

Globacom is not the only company to have masts facing the wrecking ball, with a number of financial services companies also set to lose assets. In total, authorities plan to knock down 8,805 structures deemed to “endanger the safety of air navigation” by “virtue of height or position”.

To meet regulations, companies were told to either reduce the height of their masts or apply for a Aviation Height Clearance Certificate. NCAA noted “while some of the providers and operators have since commenced regularisation of their masts, others have failed to do same.”

Globacom is the second-largest operator in Nigeria by connections, with GSMA Intelligence placing its market share at 29 per cent at end-Q1.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

