 Nations form global AI task force - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Nations form global AI task force

16 JUN 2020

The European Union (EU) and 14 countries formed a global forum tasked with overseeing responsible developments and innovations in AI.

In a joint statement, members of the Global Partnership on AI said it aimed to “bridge the gap” between theory and practice, and foster “responsible and human-centric” development of the technology, rooted in human rights, fundamental freedoms and democratic values.

Alongside the EU, Australia; Canada; France; Germany; India; Italy; Japan; Mexico; New Zealand; South Korea; Singapore; Slovenia; the UK; and the US are founders.

In partnership with international organisations and partners, the group will bring together leading experts from industry, government, civil society and academia to explore responsibility; data governance; future of work; innovation; and commercialisation.

There will also be a near-term focus on employing AI to “respond to and recover from” Covid-19 (coronavirus).

Back

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

Related

Telia, Google Cloud boost customer play with AI

Mobile Mix: Robots take on Covid-19

Airtel seeks customer boost with AI investment
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Robots take on Covid-19

Mobile Mix: Telehealth market is fighting fit

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association