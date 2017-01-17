English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
CES 2017
GSMA Mobility Live
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

MTN hits back at Cameroon privacy accusations

17 JAN 2017
MTN-Logo

MTN Cameroon was forced to defend itself after a report suggested messages it sent to subscribers “violate customer privacy” and were intended to “curtail customer rights”.

The allegations, reported by Cameroon Concord, relate to complaints customers received unsolicited messages relating to internet usage. In a statement MTN Cameroon CEO Philisiwe Sibiya said the suggestion there had been a privacy violation or a limit on customer rights were “contrary to what MTN Cameroon and the MTN group stand for”.

MTN’s statement confirmed messages intended for the “general public” were distributed by the company, alongside other providers in the country, on the request of the country’s Minister of Posts and Telecommunications, who heads up Cameroon’s principal telecoms regulator Minpostel.

Yesterday, Minpostel released a statement confirming it had used the country’s mobile operators to distribute messages on the responsible use of social media and warn against spreading “false news”.

Minister Minette Libom Li Likeng said: “For the past few days, subscribers of the various mobile telephone companies in Cameroon, namely Camtel, MTN, Orange and Viettel, have been receiving text messages urging them to make a responsible use of social media, and warning them of the criminal penalties provided by law in Cameroon for those who might be found guilty of issuing or spreading false news, including via social media.

“Those messages are part of an awareness campaign launched by Government through the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications, following high instructions by the Head of State, His Excellency Paul Biya.”

MTN Cameroon last year denied allegations of corruption relating to tax payments and royalties. The operator later embarked on a clean up of unregistered users to bring it inline with subscriber identification regulations.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

FCC chair defends open internet rules in final speech

Brazil regulator awaits global accord on 5G standards

UK spectrum cap call receives “huge” public support

Tags

Featured Content

day4-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 4

legere-lead

Feature: CES 2017 Day 3

day2-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 2

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association