Mobile takes US Cyber Monday online shopping crown

Mobile devices surpassed PCs for the first time to account for more than half of website visits during the largest US online shopping day in history, data from Adobe Analytics showed.

During the Cyber Monday sales event, mobile took a 51.4 per cent share of visits to online shopping websites, up from 47.4 per cent on the same day in 2017. Smartphone traffic, specifically, was up 16 per cent year-on-year, accounting for 43.6 per cent of visits, while tablets accounted for 7.8 per cent.

Revenue from smartphones also reached an all-time high of $2.1 billion, growing 48.1 per cent from $1.4 billion in 2017. However, the figure represented only about a third of total revenue generated by the sales holiday, which hit a record $7.9 billion in 2018, Adobe Analytics stated.

In its broader holiday shopping forecast, Adobe Analytics said smartphones continue to gain share as consumers’ preferred devices for online shopping, but subpar checkout experiences on many mobile websites mean sales conversion rates on smartphones remain lower than on desktop PCs.

However, it added consumers who shop using mobile apps spend more time browsing and complete sales two times more often than mobile shoppers using the web.