English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Mobile takes US Cyber Monday online shopping crown

27 NOV 2018

Mobile devices surpassed PCs for the first time to account for more than half of website visits during the largest US online shopping day in history, data from Adobe Analytics showed.

During the Cyber Monday sales event, mobile took a 51.4 per cent share of visits to online shopping websites, up from 47.4 per cent on the same day in 2017. Smartphone traffic, specifically, was up 16 per cent year-on-year, accounting for 43.6 per cent of visits, while tablets accounted for 7.8 per cent.

Revenue from smartphones also reached an all-time high of $2.1 billion, growing 48.1 per cent from $1.4 billion in 2017. However, the figure represented only about a third of total revenue generated by the sales holiday, which hit a record $7.9 billion in 2018, Adobe Analytics stated.

In its broader holiday shopping forecast, Adobe Analytics said smartphones continue to gain share as consumers’ preferred devices for online shopping, but subpar checkout experiences on many mobile websites mean sales conversion rates on smartphones remain lower than on desktop PCs.

However, it added consumers who shop using mobile apps spend more time browsing and complete sales two times more often than mobile shoppers using the web.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Instagram working on shopping app

AR shopping spearheads KT immersive push

Rakuten extends US presence with Curbside buy
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2018 Day2 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2018 Day1 highlights

Mobile Mix: EE scores 5G winner at Wembley

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association