 Millicom faces Telefonica backlash over Costa Rica deal - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Millicom faces Telefonica backlash over Costa Rica deal

30 APR 2020

Telefonica threatened legal action against Millicom if it aborts a purchase of the Spanish company’s Costa Rica mobile operations in a deal worth $570 million.

In a note to the Spanish National Securities Market Commission, Telefonica said Millicom had breached a sale agreement reached in February 2019 by refusing to close the transaction.

Telefonica stated it informed Millicom of its decision to file a lawsuit with a court in the US State of New York to demand compliance with the contract, and planned to seek compensation for “all the damages that this unjustified breach could cause Telefonica”.

The case will be filed once courts reopen doors for non-emergency actions following the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

Telefonica said it agreed to sell the Costa Rica mobile operation for $570 million, subject to adjustments. It noted the unit was performing strongly, with an operating income of €235 million ($255.6 million) in 2019.

Millicom denied Telefonica’s assertion, arguing the deal was still awaiting regulatory approvals, which were due to be issued by 1 May.

But the company noted if approvals were not granted by that date, it intended to terminate the contract: it pledged to “vigorously defend any action brought by Telefonica in this matter”.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Telefonica explores German tower sale

Telefonica makes $22M buyout deal to Peru investors

Intelligence Brief: Will Telefonica autonomy move set template for others?
Blog

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Jumping on the eSIM juggernaut

Special feature video: Covid-19’s impact on the mobile economy

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association