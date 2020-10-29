 Marvell boosts 5G play with $10B Inphi deal - Mobile World Live
Home

Marvell boosts 5G play with $10B Inphi deal

29 OCT 2020

Marvell Technology Group struck a $10 billion deal to acquire rival Inphi, a move it stated would create a semiconductor powerhouse, and accelerate its ambitions in cloud and 5G technology.

In a statement, Marvell explained its board approved the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Inphi in a cash and stock transaction. As part of the deal, Marvell said it intends to reorganise the combined company, which will have a enterprise value of $40 billion and be headquartered in the US.

Marvell explained Inphi had built a leading high-speed data interconnect platform, designed to meet demand for increased bandwidth and low power for cloud data centres. Its portfolio provides connectivity for fixed and mobile networks, and it will combine with Marvell’s copper physical layer, which serves enterprise and in-vehicle networks.

The joint company will further adapt solutions in machine learning and other data driven initiatives, tapping into the rollout of 5G and “explosive internet traffic growth”.

Marvell added its combined scale would provide more resources and capabilities to continue to “invest and better manage the ramping process technology costs”. The transaction is expected to generate annual run-rate synergies of $125 million, realised 18 months after closing.

“Our acquisition of Inphi will fuel Marvell’s leadership in the cloud and extend our 5G position over the next decade,” president and CEO Matt Murphy, said.

The proposed deal is subject to regulatory approval, and is expected to close in the second half of 2021.

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

