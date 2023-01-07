 Kuwait picks Google Cloud for digital transformation - Mobile World Live
Home

Kuwait picks Google Cloud for digital transformation

07 JAN 2023
Google Cloud

Google Cloud landed a contract to support the government of Kuwait’s digital transformation efforts by establishing a new cloud region that will support public sector organisations, businesses and start-ups.

The agreement includes digitising government services, migrating and storing national data securely on the cloud and the establishment of a national digital skills programme.

They also plan to partner on several digital transformation initiatives across healthcare, education, disaster recovery, and smart living.

Google Cloud will open up a local office in Kuwait but didn’t provide a timeframe. Financial terms of the deal weren’t available.

The hyperscaler previously set up cloud regions in Qatar and Saudi Arabia as Middle East countries are offering lucrative government contracts to fuel their digital transformations.

Google Cloud is the third-largest hyperscale cloud provider behind Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure, according to a Q3 2020 report by Synergy Research Group.

Those three combined had a 66 per cent share of the worldwide market in the quarter, up from 61 per cent a year ago.

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

