IFA Berlin to get fresh format - Mobile World Live

Home

IFA Berlin to get fresh format

22 APR 2020

Organisers of consumer electronics show IFA Berlin pulled the plug on a physical event this year due to government measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 (coronavirus), but pledged the show will go on in a new format.

In a statement, organisers gfu Consumer and Home Electronics and Messe Berlin said they anticipated this development when the German government banned all events with more than 5,000 people until 24 October.

The conference was scheduled to take place from 4 September to 9 September at the Messe Berlin exhibition grounds.

Organisers said they are in advanced stages of a new concept for the show to serve its core functions of showcasing technology innovation and connecting the industry, though no details were shared.

In 2019, the event hosted 245,000 visitors and 2,000 exhibitors.

Hans-Joachim Kamp, chairman of the supervisory board of gfu Consumer and Home Electronics, said: “We expected this development given the constantly evolving pandemic and appreciate that we have now a clear regulatory framework that enables us, our partner Messe Berlin, and our exhibitors to make detailed plans for IFA 2020.”

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

Tags

